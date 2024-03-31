The Pirates activated Contreras (personal) from the paternity list Sunday.
Contreras stepped away from the team for a few days to be with his family, but he's now back with the Pirates. The 24-year-old has shifted to a relief role to begin the season and will likely be utilized in lower-leverage spots.
More News
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Goes on paternity list•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Shifting to relief•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Not making case for rotation spot•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Struggling with command•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Shut down for year•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Returning to Triple-A rotation•