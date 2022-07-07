Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis following the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Contreras picked up his third win of the season during Thursday's matinee by allowing a run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings. However, he'll head back to the minors after left-hander Eric Stout was recalled to provide an extra arm in the bullpen during the nightcap. Contreras has performed relatively well during his major-league tenure this year, so it seems likely that he'll be back with the Pirates soon.