Contreras will be in the rotation for the entire 2023 season, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Contreras spent the majority of the 2022 season in Pittsburgh, but he was used inconsistently. Despite pitching out of the rotation for much of the campaign, he was limited to fewer than five innings of work in 10 of his 21 appearances. Even so, between Triple-A Indianapolis and his work in the majors, Contreras complied 129.1 frames, so he could reasonably throw as many as 150 innings in 2023 so long as he maintains his health.