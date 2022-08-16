Contreras will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Earlier Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Contreras was on the verge of rejoining the Pirates, and the date of his next big-league start has now been set. Contreras has already thrown 20 more innings than he did in 2021, so while he could remain in the rotation the rest of the way, don't expect the Pirates to push him too much.