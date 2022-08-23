Contreras (3-4) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings against the Braves. He struck out five.

Contreras held Atlanta in check but for a two-run home run off the bat of Michael Harris in the fifth inning. The rookie has now thrown at least six innings in each of his two starts since being recalled to the majors and owns a modest 3.86 ERA on the season despite allowing seven runs over 1.2 innings in a start on July 7. The 22-year-old is next scheduled to face the Brewers in Milwaukee.