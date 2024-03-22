Contreras will begin the 2024 season as a reliever, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Contreras competed for a final spot in the Pirates' rotation, but he struggled to find the strike zone throughout spring training -- walking 13 batters across just 12.1 innings. While he won't fit the roster as a starter, Pittsburgh showed some desire to keep him in the organization, as he is out of minor-league options.