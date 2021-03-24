Contreras earned a save Tuesday, pitching a scoreless inning in a 1-0 win against the Twins. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out three, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Contreras, who isn't in the running for an Opening Day roster spot, impressed manager Derek Shelton with his outing. "I think I said the first time he pitched it brought a smile, but that was impressive," Shelton said. "For a kid that pitched in 'A' ball in 2019, that was kind of cool to see." Contreras hit 98 mph with his fastball and showed a hard, vertical break with his curve. The 21-year-old allowed 105 hits in 132.1 Low-A innings in 2019, registering a 3.33 ERA and 1.07 WHIP.