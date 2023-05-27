Contreras is expected to move into a bullpen role for the near future, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Contreras still has time to deliver on his prospect pedigree, as he's just 23 years old, but his season so far has been a disappointment. He owns a 4.50 ERA through nine starts, with a 5.44 xFIP and 5.48 SIERA indicating that things could be considerably worse. His 16.4 percent strikeout rate, 10.8 percent walk rate and 35.5 percent groundball rate are all significantly worse than average. There's been no indication that the Pirates intend to permanently move him to the bullpen, but spending at least a few weeks there could help him reset while also help keep his innings in check. He threw 129.1 frames last season, so 150 innings is probably a fair target for this year.