Contreras will start for the Pirates on Friday against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Contreras made one relief appearance Sunday in Seattle, but with Vince Velasquez (elbow) back on the injured list he will re-enter the rotation. The right-hander holds a 4.50 ERA and just a 16.4 percent strikeout rate in his nine starts this season.
