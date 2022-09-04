Contreras did not factor into the decision against Toronto on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five and walking two over six innings.

Contreras pitched well Saturday, but the Pirates' bullpen could not hang on for the win. Contreras allowed two runs and four hits but limited the damage to just one run scored. The rookie starter tossed 65 of 92 pitches for strikes across six frames for his third quality start of the season and his second in his last three appearances. Contreras will take a 3.41 ERA into his next appearance.