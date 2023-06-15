Contreras (3-6) took the loss in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks with a strikeout over 1.1 innings.

Contreras initially looked good in his debut out of the bullpen, setting the Cubs down in order in the fifth inning. However, his fortunes changed in the sixth as he was tagged for five runs in the frame while recording just one out. Since the start of June, Contreras has allowed 17 earned runs in just 5.2 innings. His ERA is up to 6.55 with a 1.60 WHIP and 44:27 K:BB through 57.2 innings this season. If Contreras continues to struggle in a relief role, a trip to Triple-A could be on the horizon.