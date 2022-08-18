Contreras (3-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Contreras allowed two doubles, the first from second baseman Christian Arroyo for two runs in the second inning and the second from outfielder Alex Verdugo for another RBI in the fifth. This was the first major league appearance since July seventh for the righty, who had a case of the home-run bug allowing seven of them in his last six outings prior to being sent down to Triple-A. Furthermore, the 22-year-old has allowed traffic on the bases with 14 walks and a 1.69 WHIP over 26.2 innings during the previously mentioned six-game span.