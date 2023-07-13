Contreras' option was transferred to the Florida Complex League on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 6 but had yet to take the mound in the minors. With this move, he should have the chance to re-find his form after a disappointing first half of the season, during which has maintained a 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP to go along with a 55:32 K:BB across 68.1 innings. Mackey did note that Contreras is expected to pitch at a higher level again this season.