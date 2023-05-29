Contreras appeared out of the bullpen in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Seattle in 10 innings, striking out one while allowing one hit and no walks over two scoreless frames.

Contreras appeared out of the bullpen for the first time in 2023, but his time as a reliever is expected to be only temporary. Justice delos Santos of MLB.com, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington implied prior to Sunday's contest that Contreras is likely to re-enter the rotation after Vince Velasquez (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list. The Pirates had initially planned to have Contreras shift to the bullpen to accommodate Velasquez's return Saturday from a three-and-a-half-week stay on the IL, but Velasquez lasted just two innings in his start against the Mariners that day before succumbing to another setback with his elbow. Due to an off day Thursday, the Pirates would be able to get by with a four-man rotation until at least June 6, so Contreras could be available for a relief appearance or two next week if the Pirates opt not to have him start during next weekend's series with St. Louis.