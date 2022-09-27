Contreras pitched four innings Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two batters and taking a no-decision against Cincinnati.

Contreras surrendered a run in each of the first and third innings but allowed only two total baserunners across four frames. A 50-minute rain delay halted play in the bottom of the fourth, and the Pirates opted to not have the rookie right-hander warm back up and return. Contreras consequently failed to complete five innings for the third straight start, though this was an improvement over his previous outing, when he gave up six runs over 4.2 frames. Aside from a few blow-ups, he's shown promise this season, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 86:37 K:BB over 92 innings.