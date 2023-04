The Pirates placed Zastryzny on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow discomfort, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Zastryzny will miss at least two weeks while he recovers from the discomfort. The southpaw has struggled to a 7.94 ERA with a 1.94 WHIP over 5.2 innings over seven appearances. Yohan Ramirez is recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Zastryzny in the bullpen.