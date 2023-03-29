Zastryzny is on track to be included on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Zastryzny joined Pittsburgh on a minor-league deal in December, so he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Reds. The left-hander earned one of the final spots in the bullpen by throwing 7.1 scoreless innings and posting a 10;1 K:BB in the Grapefruit League. The 31-year-old has made only 24 appearances in the majors over four-plus seasons, but he'll have a chance to stick in the Pirates bullpen if he pitches well in the early part of 2023.