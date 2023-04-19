site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Rob Zastryzny: Shut down 7-10 weeks
RotoWire Staff
Zastryzny (elbow) will be shut down for 7-10 weeks after being diagnosed with left ulnar neuritis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
That would figure to rule him out until at least July. Zastryzny likely will be moved to the 60-day injured list eventually.
