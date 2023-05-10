Zastryzny (elbow) threw a live bullpen Tuesday, and he'll throw another later this week in front of a potential rehab assignment next week, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Zastrynzy has been on the injured list with left ulnar neuritis since the middle of April, and it appears the southpaw has made quicker progress than anticipated. He'll likely need a week or so of rehab appearances, and then Zastrynzy has a chance to pitch in the middle of the Pittsburgh bullpen right around the start of June.