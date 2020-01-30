Erlin signed a minor-league deal Tuesday with the Pirates that includes an invitation to major-league camp, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Erlin elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A by the Padres in October, and he potentially found his new home for 2020. The left-hander struggled with a 5.37 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB over 55.1 innings during 2019, primarily working as a reliever. Erlin will earn $1.5 million if he makes the Opening Day roster and has an opt-out clause if not on the roster by that point.