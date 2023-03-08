Stephenson (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, according to MLB.com.
Stephenson is slated to throw one more bullpen session before being re-evaluated. Conceivably, he could be ready for a Grapefruit League appearance at that point, which would hopefully give him enough time to get ready for Opening Day. If healthy, Stephenson projects as a primary setup man for Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Could resume mound work next week•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Dealing with arm discomfort•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Avoids arbitration•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Activated Sunday•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Claimed by Pirates•
-
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster•