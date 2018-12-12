Pirates' Roberto Gomez: Reaches deal with Pittsburgh
Gomez signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates in November, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Gomez spent the 2018 season in the Giants organization, logging five appearances for the big club and giving up eight runs on 20 hits and a walk over 9.1 innings. He'll get an opportunity to compete for a bullpen role with the Pirates in spring training but will most likely be destined for Triple-A Indianapolis.
