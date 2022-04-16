site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Roberto Perez: Day-to-day with bruised quadriceps
Perez is considered day-to-day after getting hit in his left quadriceps by a foul ball Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Perez hasn't been diagnosed with anything worse than a contusion, but he could still get a day or two to rest. Andrew Knapp would take over behind the plate if that happens.
