Pirates' Roberto Perez: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Apr 29, 2022
Perez isn't starting Friday against the Padres.
The 33-year-old was initially scheduled to get a day off Thursday before Andrew Knapp was scratched from the lineup due to an illness. Perez will retreat to the bench in Friday's series opener since Knapp is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
