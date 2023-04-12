Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

After Oneil Cruz exited Sunday's 1-0 win over the White Sox with a lower leg injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for around four months, Castro received the first two starts at shortstop in Cruz's stead. Though he's committed an error in both of those games, he's gotten on base in all but one his seven plate appearances during that span. Ji Hwan Bae will get the nod at shortstop Wednesday, but Castro looks like he'll still have at least a semi-regular role in the Bucs' middle infield for the foreseeable future.