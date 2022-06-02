Castro went 2-for-2 with a a two-run home run and two additional RBI in an 8-4 victory versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Castro didn't start the contest, but he was summoned in the sixth inning after Josh VanMeter departed with a hand injury. Castro made the most of his time in the game, launching a two-run homer in the eighth inning and knocking a two-run single in the ninth. The long ball was his first of the campaign in his 62nd at-bat. He swatted five homers in 86 at-bats in his rookie campaign last season.