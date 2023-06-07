Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 loss against the Athletics.

Castro got Pittsburgh on the board with a solo shot off Hogan Harris in the second inning before driving in two more runs with a double in the fourth. Castro's been swinging a hot bat, going 10-for-27 (.370) over his last eight games. The 24-year-old Castro has earned a regular role between shortstop and second base in Pittsburgh. He's slashing a solid .268/.360/.436 with six homers, 21 RBI and 17 runs scored through 172 plate appearances this season.