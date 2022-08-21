Castro went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and one steal in Saturday's 10-1 loss against the Reds.

Castro homered off righty starter Justin Dunn with one out in the fourth to get the Pirates on the board. The second baseman has been finding his groove lately with a .333 average and 1.007 OPS over 36 at-bats in his last 10 games. The 23-year-old has significantly more power on the road with a .500 slugging percentage and six extra-base hits (three triples) in 52 at-bats compared to a .310 slugging percentage and three extra-base hits over 58 at-bats at home.