Castro went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Mets.

Castro accounted for three of the Pirates' four hits and their lone run with his ninth-inning solo shot. The 23-year-old infielder has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-42 (.286) with four homers, three doubles, nine RBI and six runs scored in that span. He's been trending in the right direction lately, with the hot stretch putting him at a .244 batting average, .760 OPS, 10 homers, five steals, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and seven doubles through 56 contests overall.