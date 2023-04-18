Castro is not in the lineup Tuesday at Colorado.
Ji Hwan Bae will start at shortstop and bat seventh for the Pirates against the Rockies and right-hander Jose Urena. Tucupita Marcano is playing second base and hitting eighth.
