Castro was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start at second base Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

The 23-year-old spent most of May in the majors and posted a .565 OPS in 78 plate appearances before being demoted in early June, and he'll return to the big club ahead of Tuesday's contest sin Arizona. Castro should fill a utility role while up with the Pirates. Cal Mitchell was optioned to Indianapolis in a corresponding move.