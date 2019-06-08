Pirates' Rookie Davis: Chased early vs. Milwaukee
Davis (0-1) yielded three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two over three innings Friday in a loss to the Brewers.
Davis allowed all three of his runs in the second inning on three hits, and it became evident early on that he couldn't locate his pitches. He fired just 40 of 76 offerings for strikes before getting yanked early in the contest. The 26-year-old was added to the starting rotation prior to Friday's outing, so it remains to be seen whether he'll receive another shot following a rough appearance.
