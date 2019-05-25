Pirates' Rookie Davis: Could get Monday's spot start
Davis could make a spot start Monday in Cincinnati, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.
The Pirates have a doubleheader Monday and will need to summon at least one pitcher from Triple-A to make that start. Nesbitt speculates that Davis may be that pitcher, considering he was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday. It's also possible that Davis could be called up to take Chris Stratton's (side) spot in the bullpen. Regardless, he would not be an appealing fantasy option. Davis has a 5.35 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 37 innings at Triple-A.
