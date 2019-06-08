Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a blister on his right middle finger.

The right-hander struggled against the Brewers in his start Friday, allowing three runs in three innings, and the injury could help explain his woes. Trevor Williams (side) and Chris Stratton (side) appear to be progressing in their rehabs, so it's possible the pitching staff could be full once Davis is ready to return. Reliever Michael Feliz was called up to fill Davis' spot.