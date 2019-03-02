Davis threw two scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Friday. He gave up no hits and one walk, striking out three.

Davis, who last pitched in the majors with Cincinnati in 2017, is a candidate for the team's fifth starter's spot. The 25-year-old threw only 26.1 minor-league innings in 2018 due to an assortment of injuries and will likely build up his innings at Triple-A. Given the inconsistency shown by some of his competition, including Nick Kingham and Steven Brault, Davis figures to pitch for the Pirates at some point - provided he maintains his strong performance.