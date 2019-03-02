Pirates' Rookie Davis: Off to good start
Davis threw two scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Friday. He gave up no hits and one walk, striking out three.
Davis, who last pitched in the majors with Cincinnati in 2017, is a candidate for the team's fifth starter's spot. The 25-year-old threw only 26.1 minor-league innings in 2018 due to an assortment of injuries and will likely build up his innings at Triple-A. Given the inconsistency shown by some of his competition, including Nick Kingham and Steven Brault, Davis figures to pitch for the Pirates at some point - provided he maintains his strong performance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....