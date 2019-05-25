Davis had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Saturday.

Davis found much success at Indianapolis this season with a 5.35 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB through 37 innings. The 26-year-old could be called upon for a spot start Monday against the Reds, but he may end up filling the bullpen spot of Chris Stratton (side), who landed on the injured list.