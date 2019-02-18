Pirates' Rookie Davis: Signs with Pirates
Davis signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Injuries limited Davis to just 26.1 innings across three levels in 2018. The 25-year-old appeared in the majors for Cincinnati back in 2017, struggling to an 8.63 ERA and 2.17 WHIP across 24.0 innings. Davis represents starting pitching depth for the Pirates.
