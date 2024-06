Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Though he'll take a seat against a right-hander (Sonny Gray), the lefty-hitting Tellez seems to have a firmer grasp on a strong-side platoon role these days while he's begun to heat up at the plate. Over his last six games, Tellez has gone 9-for-19 with a home run, three doubles, two walks, seven RBI and three runs.