Tellez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old slugger took Giovanny Gallegos deep in the seventh inning, giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead that got erased in the top of the eighth. Tellez has come alive at the plate, racking up three homers and three multi-hit performances in his last seven games, and since the beginning of June he's slashing .361/.403/.597 over 77 plate appearances with four home runs and 15 RBI.