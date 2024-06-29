site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-rowdy-tellez-sitting-against-lefty-927944 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Rowdy Tellez: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tellez isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
With lefty Max Fried slated to take the hill for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Tellez will step out of the lineup Saturday. Connor Joe will get the nod at first base instead and bat third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read