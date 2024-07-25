Tellez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.

The first baseman wasn't even supposed to be in the starting lineup with St. Louis sending southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the mound, but Tellez was a late addition after Bryan Reynolds has his back lock up on him earlier in the day, forcing Connor Joe to the outfield. Tellez took advantage of the opportunity, driving in the Bucs' first run with an RBI single in the second inning before launching a solo shot that chased Liberatore from the game to lead off the fourth. The 29-year-old slugger is up to nine homers on the season, but seven of them have come in his last 21 games -- a stretch in which Tellez is batting .308 (20-for-65) with 17 RBI.