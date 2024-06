Tellez went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double, and two RBI singles during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Tellez hadn't logged an RBI since May 5 and had driven in three batters since April 4. He bested that total Sunday, plating all four of the Pirates' runs and reaching safely in four of his five plate appearances. Prior to Sunday's contest, Tellez had generated four hits in 40 at-bats with one walk.