Tellez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Reds.

The burly first baseman stole the fourth bag of his career, and his first since 2022, in the first inning as the Pirates grabbed an early 3-0 lead. Tellez has been enjoying his strong-side platoon role in June -- through 59 plate appearances this month, he's slashing .352/.407/.500 with five doubles, a homer, six runs and 11 RBI.