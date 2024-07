Tellez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in a 14-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

Tellez got the Pirates on the board with a solo homer in the fourth inning and added a grand slam in the eighth. The first baseman has been on fire, homering five times with four multi-hit efforts over his past 10 games. He has just two hits against left-handed pitching this year but is hitting a solid .262 with seven home runs and 28 RBI over 202 plate appearances against righties.