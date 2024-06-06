The Pirates transferred Borucki (wrist) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old southpaw will give up his 40-man roster spot for Justin Bruihl, who signed with the Pirates on Thursday. Borucki's move to the 60-day IL won't impact the duration of his stint on the injured list, which began in early April, and he remains without a return timeline since being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in May.