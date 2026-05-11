Harbin (lat) re-signed with the Pirates on a minor-league deal Saturday.

Pittsburgh added Harbin to its 40-man roster over the winter, but he has yet to pitch this season after suffering a right lat strain early in spring training. The Pirates designated Harbin for assignment in late April and then released him once he cleared waivers, but the right-handed reliever found his way back to the organization and will pitch out of the Triple-A Indianapolis bullpen once he's back to full health.