Pirates' Ryan Lavarnway: Promoted to majors
Lavarnway had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Lavarnway will provide addition catching depth for the Pirates as Elias Diaz continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old backstop owns a career .201/.262/.318 slash line across 140 big-league games.
