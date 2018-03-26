Lavarnway was told Monday that he would not make the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Lavarnway joined the Pirates as a non-roster invitee in January and battled for the backup catcher job, which was eventually won by Elias Diaz. The 30-year-old could remain with Pittsburgh as organizational depth. He's appeared in the majors in parts of six seasons, hitting .201/.262/.318 in 140 games.