Pirates' Ryan Lavarnway: Will not make team
Lavarnway was told Monday that he would not make the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Lavarnway joined the Pirates as a non-roster invitee in January and battled for the backup catcher job, which was eventually won by Elias Diaz. The 30-year-old could remain with Pittsburgh as organizational depth. He's appeared in the majors in parts of six seasons, hitting .201/.262/.318 in 140 games.
More News
-
Pirates' Ryan Lavarnway: Joins Pittsburgh as non-roster invitee•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Outrighted to Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Timely hitting in loss•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Brought back up to majors•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Assigned to Nashville•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...