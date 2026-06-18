Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Career-best six RBI in win

O'Hearn went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and six RBI in Wednesday's 12-4 win over the Athletics.

O'Hearn delivered two RBI with each of his hits. He doubled in the first inning, homered in the fourth and singled in the seventh while accounting for half of the Pirates' run production in a career-best effort. O'Hearn is batting .290 with an .826 OPS, 11 homers, 41 RBI, 33 runs scored, eight doubles and one stolen base over 60 contests this season. He remains a fixture in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers.