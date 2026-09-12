O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday in a loss to the Cubs.

O'Hearn's long ball was huge at the time, as it turned a two-run deficit into a one-run lead. However, the Pirates' bullpen couldn't hold the advantage, and two Chicago runs in the eighth inning led to a Cubs win. O'Hearn just returned from a six-week stay on the injured list Friday and went 0-for-2 in his first game back after entering late in the contest. He's expected to see action at first base and as the DH for Pittsburgh down the stretch.

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